Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.80 billion.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 3,741,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,942. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

