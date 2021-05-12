Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.27 ($108.55).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €84.22 ($99.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12 month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.