Baylin Technologies’ (BYL) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$1.75 price objective on the stock.

TSE BYL opened at C$1.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.20. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Baylin Technologies will post -0.0297391 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

