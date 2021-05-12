Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.61 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.50. The stock had a trading volume of 48,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,197. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

