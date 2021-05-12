Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

