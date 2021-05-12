Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BLPH stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,117. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

