Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:BSY traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 113,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133 over the last three months.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

