Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €52.00 ($61.18) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DWNI. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €53.80 ($63.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

