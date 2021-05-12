Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. AlphaValue downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

VWDRY stock opened at $12.40 on Monday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.99.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

