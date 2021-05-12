Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a 52-week low of $40.22 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $415,595.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800 in the last quarter.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

