Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

BHLB opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, SVP Kevin Conn bought 5,271 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $147,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,287 shares of company stock valued at $534,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

