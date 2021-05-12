B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 1,972,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

