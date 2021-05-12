Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit