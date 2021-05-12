Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Brokerages expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,958. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.00. 1,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.44. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The firm has a market cap of $744.87 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

