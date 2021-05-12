BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Issues Earnings Results

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BIGC traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,811. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $162.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.