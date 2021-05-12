Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $415.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $228.66 and a 12 month high of $444.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

