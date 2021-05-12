BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $240.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock traded down $11.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,192,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of -1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $213.15.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.