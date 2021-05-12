Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $7,008.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00298619 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001482 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000797 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.