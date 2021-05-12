Bitzeny Hits Market Capitalization of $307,541.94 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 35.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $307,541.94 and $1,023.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00642604 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars.

