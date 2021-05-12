BK Technologies (BKTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter.

BKTI stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. BK Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

