BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,228. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.