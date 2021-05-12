BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,228. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

