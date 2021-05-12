BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
NYSE:MIY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 23,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,931. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
