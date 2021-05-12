BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:MIY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. 23,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,931. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.