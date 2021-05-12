BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit