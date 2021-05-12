BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MYI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,464. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.