BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BNY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 53,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,698. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.50.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
