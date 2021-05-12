Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. Sells 390 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 390 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $12,433.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,725.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE BXMT traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $29.70. 1,287,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.01.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,176,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
