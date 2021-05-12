Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 624 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $19,868.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,464.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BXMT stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 1,287,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,399. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

