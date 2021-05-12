Blackstone Mortgage Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 863 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,169% compared to the average daily volume of 68 put options.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

