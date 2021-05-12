Block-Logic Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $617,099.09 and approximately $12.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001324 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000146 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Block-Logic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

