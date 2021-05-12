Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $844 million-$867.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.06 million.Blucora also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.940-1.110 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of BCOR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. 5,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,527. The company has a market cap of $751.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

