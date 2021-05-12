BMO Capital Markets Boosts ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target to $6.00

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ICL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.07.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,901,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 148,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

