BMO Capital Markets Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $167.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $153.99 on Monday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $99.11 and a one year high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,869 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

