BMO Capital Markets Increases Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target to $14.00

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler raised Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $511.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at $488,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 114.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,394 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after buying an additional 86,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

