BMO Capital Markets Increases Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $75.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QSR. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of QSR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $19,227,308.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 137,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,475.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,642,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

