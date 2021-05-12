BMO Capital Markets Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $99.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $84.40 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,681,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $40,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $4,644,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $20,106,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at $90,320,000.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

