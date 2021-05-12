BMO Capital Markets Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

eBay stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $65.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

