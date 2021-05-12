Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Boise Cascade traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.30, with a volume of 1611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

