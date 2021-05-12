BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.06 Million

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. BOMB has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $287,862.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOMB has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00006698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,493.84 or 1.00069193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00200783 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000182 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004244 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 907,490 coins and its circulating supply is 906,702 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.