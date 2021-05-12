Bombardier Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

