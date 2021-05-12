Bombardier Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:BBD)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bombardier in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.34 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Earnings History and Estimates for Bombardier (TSE:BBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit