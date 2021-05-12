Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Acumen Capital

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

BNE has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC restated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.54. 33,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,533. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.