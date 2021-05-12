BoringDAO (BOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.99 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $55.36 million and $3.99 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for about $616.24 or 0.01238840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,833 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

