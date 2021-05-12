Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

BSX opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock worth $4,030,187. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

