Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

BR stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.