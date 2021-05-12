Boyar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $69.45. 384,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,197,475. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

