Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Financial Review

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

21.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -339.86% -144.74% NanoString Technologies -53.47% -68.96% -24.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $67.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$23.25 million ($1.06) -2.94 NanoString Technologies $125.57 million 20.07 -$40.70 million ($1.93) -28.89

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats NanoString Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function. It is developing NurOwn, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and in Phase II for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis and alzheimer's disease, as well as for other central nervous system disorders. The company has a partnership with Catalent for the manufacture of NurOwn. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq technologies. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the research and development of Hyb & Seq technologies; and Celgene Corporation for developing LymphMark, an in vitro diagnostic for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.