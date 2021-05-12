Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 62,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 219,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.0% in the first quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

