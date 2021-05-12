Bray Capital Advisors Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.25 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $263.96 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $360.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.65, for a total transaction of $19,427,300.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,695,460,275.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,407 shares of company stock valued at $56,280,679. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.