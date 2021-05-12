Bray Capital Advisors Sells 1,239 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

