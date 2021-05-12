Brickell Biotech (BBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brickell Biotech stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Brickell Biotech news, CEO Robert Busard Brown acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,609.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

