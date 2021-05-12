Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.
Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000.
About Bright Scholar Education
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
