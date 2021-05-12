Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.70 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 43.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Bright Scholar Education stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. Bright Scholar Education has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market cap of $568.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.36). Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $124.99 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Library Research Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,844,000.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

