Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after acquiring an additional 455,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,635,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,816,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 105,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,133,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 585,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after buying an additional 184,415 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.