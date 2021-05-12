Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.33 EPS

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.84.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

